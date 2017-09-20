Man reunited with class ring 38 years after losing it

A treasured piece of jewelry has been reunited with its owner decades after he lost it. (Photo source: WLOX)

"It was amazing, 38 years," said Bruce Kinnemore, sitting in his apartment admiring his long lost high school class ring.

It was two years after Kinnemore graduated from Lakeside High School in Atlanta when he entered an auto shop in Augusta, GA.

"I got my hands dirty, so I went to wash my hands, took my ring off, and when I left and came back, it was missing. That was 1979," Kinnemore said.

That was the last he saw of his customized class ring.

"It's got a Viking on the side for the Lakeside Vikings, and it's got my name, Bruce, on the side," said Kinnemore. "I tried everything I could to find it and asked people around. But, when it's missing, it's just missing."

He eventually gave up looking and went on about his life, starting a family, moving to Biloxi, and retiring from the military.

Almost four decades after Kinnemore lost the ring, Ronda Wright, in Burr Ferry, LA, was called to haul away some trash from a rental house. But, trash wasn't what she found inside one of the boxes.

"My first thought was I had to try to find who it belonged to or a family member or somebody," said Wright.

She posted about the find on social media and started down a road that she hoped would lead to a happy reunion.

"I thought I was on to something. I thought for sure that I was actually going to be able to find Mr. Bruce and return this treasure that he lost so many years ago," said Wright.

It sure enough worked. Wright shipped the ring to Kinnemore, and now he says his ring and the memories it brings aren't the only things he's gained from this experience.

"I got a new friend," said Kinnemore.

Just so you know, Augusta, GA to Burr Ferry, LA is almost 800 miles.

