Harrison County deputy at center of shooting investigation resigns

The Harrison County deputy who was shot by his own weapon back in August has resigned from the department.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed to WLOX News Now that the deputy resigned Sept. 1, but would not give any new details on the investigation into his shooting.

Deputy's weapon used to shoot officer, but who shot him?

On July 28, the still unnamed deputy was shot in the chest on East Jordan Rd. Officials spent weeks searching for a suspect only described as a white, middle-aged man with gray hair, who was reportedly driving an older model pickup truck.

The deputy told officers that he was parked in his patrol cruiser when the suspect ambushed him.

But, an investigation by the Biloxi Police Department never found any evidence that another person was at the scene. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the case remains open.

Immediately after the shooting, the deputy was placed on paid, administrative leave.

