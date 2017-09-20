Reports: Jason Lowe found guilty of murder in death of Jessie Bardwell

Quality Seafood in Biloxi sells oysters year-round. To keep up with the demand, they buy them from neighboring states but always look forward to snagging the local ones.More >>
Psychologists from around the state are on the coast for the 2017 Mississippi Psychological Association Convention. Included on the agenda is what public health officials have called an opioid epidemic.More >>
A Texas jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News.More >>
Biloxi police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting outside a restaurant on Cedar Lake Rd.More >>
A treasured piece of jewelry has been reunited with its owner decades after he lost it.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
