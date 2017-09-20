Reports: Jason Lowe found guilty of murder in death of Jessie Bardwell

A Texas jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News.

The jury reached the verdict after three days of testimony in McKinney, TX. The Dallas Morning News reports Lowe was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with credit for time served.

The Dallas Morning News reporter Valerie Wigglesworth has been in the courtroom covering the trial.

Emotions ran high in the courtroom all week as jurors heard testimony regarding the death of the 27-year-old.

Bardwell and Lowe were in a relationship at the time of her death. They were reportedly living together in Richardson, TX.

The investigation started after Bardwell’s family reported her missing on May 9, 2016. The Richardson Police Department charged Lowe with murder a few days later based on evidence found in his vehicle.

Bardwell’s body was found in a remote area of Farmersville, TX on May 19.

The past year has been an emotional roller coaster for the Bardwell family. WLOX News Now spoke with Jessie’s father, Gary Bardwell, before the family flew out to Texas for the trial.

