Jury deliberates on man accused of killing Jessie Bardwell

Emotions have run high in a Texas courtroom this week as jurors hear testimony regarding the death of Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, 27.

Jason Lowe is charged with Bardwell’s murder. The two were in a relationship at the time of her death. They were reportedly living together in Richardson, TX.

The investigation started after Bardwell’s family reported her missing on May 9, 2016. The Richardson Police Department charged Lowe with murder a few days later based on evidence found in his vehicle.

Bardwell’s body was found in a remote area of Farmersville, TX on May 19.

Lowe’s trial started Monday. The Dallas Morning News reporter Valerie Wigglesworth has been in the courtroom covering the trial.

The past year has been an emotional roller coaster for the Bardwell family. WLOX News Now spoke with Jessie’s father, Gary Bardwell, before the family flew out to Texas for the trial.

