Coast Electric linemen gain social fame after working in FL floodwaters

Mr. September? This very popular picture on Facebook of a Coast Electric crew working in Florida may soon be available as a calendar. (Photo source: Coast Electric Power Association)

Some Mississippi linemen are on their way home after helping restore power to Florida residents... and they're returning as social media stars.

Saturday, Coast Electric Power Association posted a picture on Facebook of four linemen working in chest-high water. The caption read, "Ever wonder why it takes so long to get service restored sometimes? Not all lines are easy to get to."

The men had to get into the water to cut branches off a fallen power line.

Since the post first appeared, it's gone viral with more than 14,000 shares and thousands of comments and reactions. Most of the comments express the deep appreciation we all have for these hard-working guys.

Libby Pecha wrote, "Thank you to all these great people! Alligators and snakes in there! Please be careful!"

Charlene Timmerman wrote, "I have so much respect for all the electric men and tree trimmers. They have made our life better as quickly as possible. They sleep in trucks and ditches, work in 100+ weather, wade through sewage water with possible snakes, gators, red ants, mosquitoes and other yucky stuff. Who else would do that??? Thanks to all of them."

Of course, there were also the inevitable comments of admiration from the ladies.

Lori Laguana wrote, "Anyone else see a calendar in the making? All men in it are those who helped restore power to the affected areas. Proceeds could go to hurricane relief."

Coast Electric Power Association replied saying they were "already working on it," so we'll have to stay tuned. Sounds like we may be buying Christmas gifts from our local power association this year!

