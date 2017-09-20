NEW ON GMM: Elem. school collapses during earthquake in Mexico City

Escaped Parchman Inmate James R. Sanders is now in custody, while inmate Ryan Young, who fled with him, is still at large. Sanders, who is serving life for murder, was captured late Tuesday afternoon after the reward for information leading to both men’s capture was increased to $10,000.More >>
Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO David Kimmel and his team gave Gulfport city council members a glimpse at the current development of the project.More >>
Taxes are going up in Gautier and not by a little. The city is increasing the millage rate by 3.3 mils, and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District is increasing taxes by almost 4 mils.More >>
A portion of Hwy. 57 in Jackson County is closed down indefinitely after a Tuesday morning accident.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A new, exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll finds former Chief Justice Roy Moore maintaining a six point lead over Sen. Luther Strange in the final week of campaigning for the Republican Runoff for the U.S. Senate Special Election.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
