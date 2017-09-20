NEW ON GMM: Elem. school collapses during earthquake in Mexico City

More than 240 people have died as a result of Tuesday's massive earthquake in Mexico City. Some of those killed were students inside a grade school that collapsed. We're following the overnight developments on Good Morning Mississippi.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Maria remains a monster storm as it makes a direct hit with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands today. Get the latest track from Meteorologist Wesley Williams on GMM right now.

