Diamondhead residents donate supplies to Irma victims

Organizers say cleaning supplies will be in high demand for folks trying to clean up after flooding. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Diamondhead residents are stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida. On Tuesday, they donated dozens of items that will be delivered to

the storm-ravaged area. One by one, volunteers unloaded vehicles full of donations at the Diamondhead Community Center.

"Being from Wisconsin, I've been here for two and a half years this is our second relief for the hurricanes. We did Texas a couple of weeks ago,"

said Donna Geodde with the Diamondhead Property Owners Association.

The Diamondhead POA is partnering with Operation Relief out of Pass Christian to put on the relief drive for victims of Irma in Jacksonville, Florida.

Operation Relief will deliver the supplies to the Church of Christ.

"Their neighborhood was flooded severely. And it's an elderly subdivision. And this church has a mission group and so we're trying to help

them get their houses back liveable," said Bobby Beech with Operation Relief.

After the POA put out a notice to residents, the response was steady. People dropped off non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies,

baby items, and even food for those furry friends.

"It gives me goosebumps. Because obviously being from up north we don't have this kind of stuff and it just really pleases me

that Diamonhead is coming together as a community. And that we're getting great items for people that really need it right now," said Geodde.

In addition to the donations in Diamondhead, Operation Relief also collected donations from the Lakeshore Community and plans to pick up more this weekend.

"My first experience, like I said, was with the flood victims in Louisiana. And it was hands on. We delivered to multiple towns down there with

food on our side by sides and pickups because they had no transportation. They were all flooded in. We met children that had no clothes. We give

them clothes and it's like a feeling you can't explain," said Beech.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.