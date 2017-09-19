Domino's Player of the Week: St. Stanislaus quarterback Jakob Greer

The Domino's High School Football Player of the Week used his talents to lead St. Stanislaus to a convincing win on Friday. The Rockachaws beat Pearl River Central 35-0.

Jakob Greer is listed at 5-feet-11, 195 pounds, an ambitious quarterback who takes advantage of his athletic talents to motivate and energize the St. Stanislaus offense.

First-year head coach Jeff Jordan has relied on Greer to lead the Rockachaws, replacing a legend in record-setting quarterback Myles Brennan.

On Friday Greer totaled 311 yards and guided the Rockachaws to 3 touchdowns on runs of 5 and 11 yards and tossed a 23-yard TD strike hauled-in by Dallas Payne.

Greer was the field general who propelled the Rockachaws to their second win of the season in four games, a 35-0 victory over the PRC Blue Devils.

His assertive actions lifted Greer to be recognized as the Domino's Player of the Week.

Greer said, "We came out and just trusted in our play calls from coach and everybody brought in. I trusted my receivers and they made plays. Everybody is built in for the common goal and that's to make it back to state."

Coach Jordan said, "Of course he played defense last year and hadn't played quarterback before. But we knew he could throw, knew he was a competitor. Good running skills with the football and we're just happy with his progress."

Greer enters the Madison Ridgeland Academy game in the Bay on Friday with a team leading 261 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, netting 7.7 yards a carry.

He's added 581 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

