Caught on video: Man wanted after Gulfport restaurant break-in

The owner of a popular downtown Gulfport restaurant is hoping you can help him catch a thief.

Derek Sutherland, owner of Rock N Roll Sushi, said his restaurant's glass door was busted in Monday night around 10:20. The burglar took $400 out of the register. Add in the cost of repairing the damage, and Sutherland is looking at a more than $1,200 total loss.

Luckily, the restaurant's surveillance cameras captured video of the unwanted guest. Gulfport Police say they are investigating the break-in, but at this time don't have any suspects.

If you recognize this man, call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959, or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

