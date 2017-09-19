Long Beach PD names Carver assistant chief

Bruce Carver, Jr. has been named the new Assistant Police Chief of the Long Beach Police Department. (Photo source: Long Beach Police Dept.)

A Long Beach native is taking over as second in command at the Long Beach Police Department. Bruce Carver, Jr. has been named the new Assistant Police Chief of the Long Beach Police Department.

The lifelong resident of Long Beach began his career with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office as a part-time Transport Deputy while attending college. After graduation, Carver became a full-time deputy.

Throughout his 23 years with the Sheriff’s Department, Carver has held the positions of Transport Deputy, Marine and Beach Patrol Deputy, Patrol Deputy, Criminal Interdiction Deputy, Captain of Special Operations and Major in Charge of Enforcement.

Carver is a 1990 graduate of Long Beach High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1997, he graduated from the Harrison County Law Enforcement Academy. He is a 2017, graduate of the FBI Mississippi Command College.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.