WLOX Editorials: Scammers belong behind bars

It's seems every time we turn around, there's another attempt to scam well intended people. A Tupelo woman was arrested on fraud charges asking for money to attend a highway patrol cadet class when she was not a cadet.



The Equifax breach of personal information of 143 million Americans is sure to take its toll. Now we find out that there are scammers creating illegitimate websites claiming you should go there to see if your personal information may have been compromised.



It's truly sad to see all the effort people make in order to steal. They are no better than common criminals. We urge state and federal prosecutors to go after every one of these scammers and put them in jail.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

