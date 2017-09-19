George Co. deputies still investigating death of 3-year-old boy

Taxes are going up in Gautier and not by a little. The city is increasing the millage rate by 3.3 mils, and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District is increasing taxes by almost 4 mils.More >>
Mississippi oysters will be in short supply this fall. The Commission on Marine Resources agreed Tuesday to limit the season to just 10,000 sacks, which is less than a third of the 35,000 sacks landed last fall.
George County investigators returned Tuesday to the home of the 3-year-old child found dead in a pond off Hwy. 26 on Labor Day. Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille said the investigators are doing background work on the case.
A portion of Hwy. 57 in Jackson County is closed down indefinitely after a Tuesday morning accident.
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.
