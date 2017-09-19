George Co. deputies still investigating death of 3-year-old boy

A Facebook post is raising questions about the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in George County. (Photo Source: Janet Fisher/Facebook)

George County investigators returned Tuesday to the home of the 3-year-old child found dead in a pond off Hwy. 26 on Labor Day. Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille said the investigators are doing background work on the case.

"We are still working any leads," Castille said. “There’s nothing different going on.”

A week after Jase Reed Fisher's body was found in a pond near his home, his mother, Janet Fisher, posted a Facebook message saying her son was "abducted and murdered."

Initially, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said foul play was not suspected in the child's death, but after the Facebook post, Havard confirmed his office was still investigating the death. However, authorities have not described the probe as a homicide investigation.

Tuesday, people passing by the home and pond noticed a sheriff's department patrol car, prompting speculation of a new development in the case. Castille said no arrests have been made, and nothing new has developed.

"Sometimes you have to keep going on the investigation and follow up on the stuff you have, and that's what we're doing," Castille said.

The George County Coroner's Office determined the child drowned.

