Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Moss Point. Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the victim was shot inside his home on Tela Dr.

Hutchins said the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his pelvis.

According to the chief, witnesses said a masked man shot and robbed the victim before running from the scene.

Hutchins said the shooting remains under investigation. Police have not named a suspect.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

