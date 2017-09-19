All clear at St. Martin Middle School after bomb threat

Authorities evacuated St. Martin Middle School Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said a threatening note was found at the school. Ezell said deputies checked the school and found nothing.

“We feel right now it is a prank. We went through the school and believe everything is OK,” Ezell told WLOX News Now.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Amacker said the situation was resolved quickly.

“The school took the necessary precautions. It was a good quick response. The students were out of class about 20 minutes. Everyone is safe and sound,” Amacker said.

Neither Ezell nor Amacker would elaborate on exactly what the note said or if the person responsible has been located. Amacker said whoever is responsible “broke the law, so the sheriff will be involved.”

