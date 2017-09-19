Traffic Warning: Hwy. 57 bridge must be replaced before it reope - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic Warning: Hwy. 57 bridge must be replaced before it reopens

An 18-wheeler crashes on Highway 57, shutting down the bridge at the Jackson-George County line (Photo Source: MHP) An 18-wheeler crashes on Highway 57, shutting down the bridge at the Jackson-George County line (Photo Source: MHP)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Highway 57 in Jackson County is closed at the Red Creek bridge after an 18-wheeler crashed into the bridge around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Now, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says that bridge will not reopen until it's replaced. No one is saying when that will be.

"MDOT will put detour notices on I-10, Hwy. 26, and Hwy. 57. There are some back roads to get around this bridge," MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.

Elkins said the big rig was pulling a track hoe when it slammed into the steel bridge just south of the Jackson County/George County line. He said there’s structural damage from one end of the bridge to the other, because the track hoe hit every beam of the steel bridge.

Elkins said debris is scattered over the roadway and the 18-wheeler is still in the middle of the bridge. Elkins says it will take several hours to remove the truck and track hoe.

