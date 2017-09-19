Hwy. 57 bridge may have to be replaced before it reopens - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Highway 57 in Jackson County is closed at the Red Creek bridge after an 18-wheeler crashed into the bridge around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the damage is still being assessed, and it's possible the bridge will have to be replaced before it can reopen. 

Initial reports indicated the bridge would not reopen until it's replaced. MDOT says while that's a possibility, the status of the bridge has not been determined yet.

"MDOT will put detour notices on I-10, Hwy. 26, and Hwy. 57. There are some back roads to get around this bridge," MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.

Elkins said the big rig was pulling a track hoe when it slammed into the steel bridge just south of the Jackson County/George County line. He said there’s structural damage from one end of the bridge to the other, because the track hoe hit every beam of the steel bridge. There also appears to be a hole straight through the pavement on the roadway.

Elkins said debris is scattered over the roadway and the 18-wheeler is still in the middle of the bridge. Elkins says it will take several hours to remove the truck and track hoe.

