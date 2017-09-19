Hurricane Maria targets Puerto Rico, expected to turn north

Tuesday's Maria forecast turns the storm to the north once it reaches near the Bahamas this weekend. We'll be watching.

Here is a Tuesday morning tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams

We continue to closely watch Major Hurricane Maria. The monster system has ravaged the Caribbean Islands in its path, making a direct hit with its dangerous eyewall in Dominica on Monday night.

It's on a path for another direct hit with a Puerto landfall expected Rico by Wednesday.

Maria is not expected to threaten the Gulf, based on the latest forecasts.

Tracking tropics this morning. Major Hurricane #Maria is the one watch as it will near the Bahamas this weekend before turning north. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ONRVcsagwQ — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 19, 2017

The National Hurricane Center forecast has never once brought Maria's future track into the Gulf. Once Maria reaches near the Bahamas this weekend, the official NHC forecast turns Maria to the north, away from the Gulf.

"Part of the thinking is that Jose near the northeast U.S. has carved a path to the north through a blocking high pressure ridge and that will pull Maria to the north," said Williams. "And almost all computer models continue that northward movement trend into next week, never bringing the system into the Gulf. Still, we cannot completely rule out a Gulf threat just yet. So, we will not let our guard down and will be watching closely to see what happens with the latest developments."

"Our computer models are in good agreement with this forecast track for Maria," Williams continued. "This means there should be less uncertainty with where this system will go."

#Maria models beyond the 5-day cone almost all agree the storm stays east of the Gulf thru next week. High confidence future track it seems. pic.twitter.com/ngU1q6DUY8 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 19, 2017

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Lee has fallen apart in the open Atlantic Ocean, never threatening land, and is no longer being tracked. Hurricane Jose threatens the northeast U.S. with dangerous surf and rip currents and poses no threat to the Gulf.

