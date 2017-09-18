MS Power asks PSC to reconsider Kemper settlement

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to award a contract to R&A Construction to demolish the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin.More >>
Mississippi Power is asking the Mississippi Public Service Commission to reconsider a settlement agreement in its Kemper County project.More >>
Both lanes of Popp’s Ferry Rd. in Biloxi are now open, but traffic in the area could still be heavy. The road was down to one lane earlier Monday due to a hydraulic fluid spill.More >>
The man accused of hiring a hit man to murder a Stone County businessman pleaded guilty to murder on Saturday.More >>
The Port of Gulfport is suing a Louisiana contractor for at least $4.4 million, plus attorneys’ fees, claiming the company breached its contract to build facilities on the port’s west pier.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
