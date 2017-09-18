MS Power asks PSC to reconsider Kemper settlement

The view 240 feet above Mississippi Power's 3,000-acre investment gives you a glimpse at what six years and more than $7.5 billion have produced. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mississippi Power is asking the Mississippi Public Service Commission to reconsider a settlement agreement in its Kemper County project.

Last week, the PSC set a December hearing to work out the settlement between Mississippi Power and the PSC staff.

The power company argues that's not needed, because it has met all the requirements set by the PSC, which include operating Kemper as a natural gas plant and not raising customer rates on the lignite gasification portion of the plant.

Mississippi Power says it has absorbed the $3.4 billion costs related to the gasification portion of the Kemper plant and has lost a total of $6.5 billion on the project.

