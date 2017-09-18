Hydraulic fluid spill affecting traffic in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hydraulic fluid spill affecting traffic in Biloxi

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A portion of Popp’s Ferry Rd. in Biloxi is down to one lane due to a hydraulic fluid spill.

Officials say a Waste Pro truck spilled about 70 gallons of fluid while driving from Atkinson Rd. near Rosalie Maria Dr. to Popp’s Ferry Rd.

Police say Atkinson Rd. is closed, and the northbound lane of Popp’s Ferry is closed from Atkinson to the foot of the bridge.

Police are detouring traffic while Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and Biloxi Public Works crews put sand on the fluid to absorb it. However, MDEQ crews on the scene said the job will require more attention and a private contractor is being called in to help.

The problem is likely to impact school bus and parent pickup traffic at Popp’s Ferry Elementary School.  

Officials could not say how long it will take to clean up the mess.

