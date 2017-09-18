SRHS offers free child safety seat check - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

SRHS offers free child safety seat check

Monday and Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the health system will be offering free car seat safety checks at two locations. (Photo source: WLOX) Monday and Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the health system will be offering free car seat safety checks at two locations. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Its purpose is to raise awareness to make sure children are properly buckled into safety seats. Singing River Health System is doing its part this week to get that message across

According to the National Highway and Traffic Administration, car crashes are the number one killer of children ages 1 to 13.

Monday and Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the health system will be offering free car seat safety checks at two locations.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand at the Walmart in Pascagoula on Monday and at the Walmart in Ocean Springs on Tuesday to check car seats. They will also offer expecting parents tips on how to select a car seat for their newborn.

“Many parents are surprised to discover that they’re using the wrong type of car seat for their child or that it’s improperly installed,” says Lori Weimer, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Singing River Health System. “We encourage parents to come out with their kids and let our experts inspect their seats for an added measure of safety – it could make all the difference in the event of an accident.”  

The Pascagoula Police Department, Ocean Springs Fire Department, Mississippi Department of Health, Excel by 5, and Prevention and Safety Services are also involved in the program.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

