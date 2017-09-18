Jackson Co. supervisors vote to demolish burned Howard Johnson Hotel

Many nearby residents and businesses say it's an eyesore and a danger to the community. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to award a contract to R&A Construction to demolish the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin.

The hotel burned almost five years ago and since then has fallen into disrepair. Many nearby residents and businesses say it's an eyesore and a danger to the community.

How dangerous is it? You can actually walk into the hotel through many broken windows and exit doors. Meanwhile, an un-gated pool stands on the property, filled with five feet of rancid water.

With the move today, demolition of the motel could begin within 10 days.

Right now, there's a $20,000 limit that supervisors can place on the current property owner, but legal experts have advised that the county can come back again next year and place another $20,000 lien on the property owner.

That should be enough to completely tear down the property and remove all the debris.

