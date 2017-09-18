Jackson Co. supervisors vote to demolish burned Howard Johnson Hotel

A portion of Popp’s Ferry Rd. in Biloxi is down to one lane due to a hydraulic fluid spill.More >>
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Its purpose is to raise awareness to make sure children are properly buckled into safety seats.More >>
Living a long healthy life is something the staff at Ebenezer Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Moss Point wants for their community.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Tupelo woman for posing as a highway patrol recruit online to raise money. Investigators arrested Natasha Lesha Stephens, 30, on Friday after she raised over $1,000 on a GoFundMe page for what she described as required items for Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 62, which she claimed to have been accepted into, according to a press release from the AG's office. To describe the fake campaign, Stephens wrote, "I ...More >>
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to award a contract to R&A Construction to demolish the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
