Jackson Co. supervisors vote to demolish burned Howard Johnson H - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson Co. supervisors vote to demolish burned Howard Johnson Hotel

The hotel burned almost five years ago and since then has fallen into disrepair. (Photo source: WLOX) The hotel burned almost five years ago and since then has fallen into disrepair. (Photo source: WLOX)
You can actually walk into the hotel through many broken windows and exit doors. (Photo source: WLOX) You can actually walk into the hotel through many broken windows and exit doors. (Photo source: WLOX)
Many nearby residents and businesses say it's an eyesore and a danger to the community. (Photo source: WLOX) Many nearby residents and businesses say it's an eyesore and a danger to the community. (Photo source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to award a contract to R&A Construction to demolish the old Howard Johnson Hotel in St. Martin.

The hotel burned almost five years ago and since then has fallen into disrepair. Many nearby residents and businesses say it's an eyesore and a danger to the community.

Eyesore hotel in Jackson Co. to be demolished

How dangerous is it? You can actually walk into the hotel through many broken windows and exit doors. Meanwhile, an un-gated pool stands on the property, filled with five feet of rancid water.

With the move today, demolition of the motel could begin within 10 days.

Right now, there's a $20,000 limit that supervisors can place on the current property owner, but legal experts have advised that the county can come back again next year and place another $20,000 lien on the property owner.

That should be enough to completely tear down the property and remove all the debris.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Hydraulic fluid spill affecting traffic in Biloxi

    Hydraulic fluid spill affecting traffic in Biloxi

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:57:24 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    A portion of Popp’s Ferry Rd. in Biloxi is down to one lane due to a hydraulic fluid spill.

    More >>

    A portion of Popp’s Ferry Rd. in Biloxi is down to one lane due to a hydraulic fluid spill.

    More >>

  • SRHS offers free child safety seat check

    SRHS offers free child safety seat check

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:47:51 GMT
    Monday and Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the health system will be offering free car seat safety checks at two locations. (Photo source: WLOX)Monday and Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the health system will be offering free car seat safety checks at two locations. (Photo source: WLOX)

    This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Its purpose is to raise awareness to make sure children are properly buckled into safety seats.

    More >>

    This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Its purpose is to raise awareness to make sure children are properly buckled into safety seats.

    More >>

  • Moss Point church hopes to create healthier community

    Moss Point church hopes to create healthier community

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-09-18 17:54:07 GMT

    Living a long healthy life is something the staff at Ebenezer Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Moss Point wants for their community. 

    More >>

    Living a long healthy life is something the staff at Ebenezer Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Moss Point wants for their community. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly