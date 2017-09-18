Coast Catholics mourn death of Father Patrick McDermott - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast Catholics mourn death of Father Patrick McDermott

Father Patrick McDermott (Photo source: Catholic Diocese of Biloxi) Father Patrick McDermott (Photo source: Catholic Diocese of Biloxi)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Catholics on the coast are mourning the loss of a longtime priest in the Diocese of Biloxi. Father Patrick McDermott served in the diocese for more than 50 years.

McDermott died Sunday in Ocean Springs.

The 77-year-old native of Ireland was ordained to the priesthood in 1964. Before his retirement in 2010, McDermott served a number of parishes on the coast.

He was assistant pastor for Nativity BVM in Biloxi and pastor of St. James Parish in Gulfport. He also served as pastor for Our Lady of Victories in Pascagoula and Sacred Heart Parish in D'Iberville.

We have no word yet on funeral arrangements for McDermott.

