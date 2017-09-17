Moss Point church hopes to create healthier community

Living a long healthy life is something the staff at Ebenezer Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Moss Point wants for their community.

It's not just about being spiritually healthy, but also physically and emotionally. It's something Pastor David K. Jones believes Moss Point residents should embrace.

"A lot of people, they admit that they have high blood pressure," said Jones. "They admit that they have issues with [being] overweight, not exercising, not drinking enough water, and just not making the right choices."

For the next 13 weeks, the church, in co-ordination with the Health Ministries will hold a series of seminars focused on a variety of topics to help Moss Point residents make good lifestyle decisions.

"We travel throughout the region encouraging churches, denominations, community groups, about healthful living," said Health Ministries Director Curtis Eakins.

Eakins believes in a method of teaching that engages the audience and makes them think critically about the choices they make.

"If you can make them laugh, you can make them learn," he said. "So we add a little humor in it. Because they're coming in thinking we want to get rid of their favorite foods. No, but we want to give them something better."

The kick off event included a brief lecture from Eakins, and then a series of videos discussing the dangers of certain dietary choices.

"Give them some healthy alternatives," said Eakins. "Not only trying to get rid of the meat or reduce the meat, but also give them some healthy alternatives as well."

For Pastor Jones, working together will help the more than 100 people in the program spread the word of healthy living to the rest of the community.

"Here in Moss Point, we're a family, we're a community, and we are here to help one another and to educate people where they can live longer," Jones said.

For more information on how to attend programs at the church, you can call 601-918-3819.

