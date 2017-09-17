Moss Point church hopes to create healthier community

Waveland's Mayor Mike Smith using the internet to communicate with his city. The beginning of this month Mayor Smith sent a newsletter via email with the headline: "An Update From Waveland Mayor Mike Smith."More >>
The impact Hurricanes Irma and Harvey may have on insurance is in question. The devastating storms causing billions of dollars in damage. Historically all our rates go up following major hurricanes likes these.More >>
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.More >>
Living a long healthy life is something the staff at Ebenezer Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Moss Point wants for their community.More >>
Jeison Aristizabal was born in Colombia with cerebral palsy; shunned by many. Now he is a motivational speaker, and a CNN 2016 Hero of the Year.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Some laws that have been created are just a little bit strange or "creative" to say the least, especially here in Ohio.More >>
