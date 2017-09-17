New England quarterback Tom Brady sliced and diced the New Orleans Saints on Sunday 36-20

The New England Patriots (1-1) hadn't lost back-to-back games since September of 2012 and veteran quarterback Tom Brady sure thatt wouldn't happen on Sunday in New Orleans after losing their opening season game to Kansas City.

Brady sliced up the Saints defense in the first half and coasted to a 36-20 win over New Orleans (0-2) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Brady may have resembled a 40-year-old quarterback in New England's loss to Kansas City. That was not the case in Sunday's win over New Orleans. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said they got to Brady numerous times, but he got off crucial passes to complete scoring drives.

"We knew this week we couldn't let Tom get hot and that's exactly what he did, "said Jordan. "I think there were times we hit him and he got the ball off and still made plays. That's on us."

Saints head coach Sean Payton says the team will have to regroup and battle back.

"It's a difficult loss, "stated Payton. "There's not going to be a lot of things that we'll like when we watch the tape."

Here's what Saints will watch on Monday.

Brady completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 447 yards and three touchdowns, a 19 yard strike to Rex Burkhead, a 13-yard connection to Chris Hogan, and a 53 yard hookup to tight end Rob Gronkowski. He made the catch and proved why he's one of the all-time greats in the NFL by avoiding a tackle and made his way into the end zone. Later Gronkowski caught a pass from Brady and injured his groin and did not return to the game.

Coach Payton said, " We didn't do enough good things today to give us a chance. Certainly offensively we weren't able to keep up with the points that New England was scoring. We're not turning the ball over, but we're not creating turnovers."

After trailing 30 to 13 at the half...the Saints gave up two field goals in the second half. On the day, quarterback Drew Brees completed 27 of 45 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns...the first one a 5-yard connection to Brandon Coleman.

Brees said, "We knew the offense we were going to be trading punches with on the other side and unfortunately they were more efficient than we were. They sustained drives, had seven red-zone opportunities. That's a ton."

The Saints just couldn't keep up with the Patriots offensive assault. "We knew tha we had to be efficient, "said Brees. "Unfortunately, we just were not efficient enough to keep pace with them."

Since 2014 the month of September has not been very good for the New Orleans Saints, 1 win and 11 losses. The travel to Carolina next Sunday. The Panthers beat Buffalo 9-3 on Sunday.

