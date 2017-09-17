St. Martin OL Brandon Cunningham feeling right at home with Miami

With St. Martin off to a promising 3-1 start, junior offensive lineman Brandon Cunningham isn't worried about his college recruitment. His sole focus? The Yellow Jackets opening up district play at Gulfport this Friday.

"If Alabama was out here (at practice) right now, it wouldn't be like 'oh my gosh,'" Cunningham said. "It would be like 'I got a game Friday.' I can wait until after the season is over to deal with that."

If you haven't heard of Cunningham yet, you will. The 6'6, 297 pound offensive lineman is quickly turning heads on the recruiting trail, landing his first Power 5 offer this summer from Miami (FL), and committing to the Hurricanes not long after.

"When I got there, it was the atmosphere that I loved," Cunningham said. "The coaches were hands-on greeting the players. Nobody walked up with their nose up over there. The three days I was over there, I just felt the love and I just felt the brotherhood."

Committing just months after his sophomore year wrapped up, there was plenty of time for the 4-star prospect to sit back and let the offers roll in. But as for why he chose to commit to Mark Richt and "The U" so early?

"Miami - let's be real," Cunningham said with a smile. "What other South Mississippi kid has that choice, that privilege right there? I mean, my recruitment is not over, I'm still getting letters and calls and everything from other schools, I just felt that Miami was right."

Also holding FBS offers from Southern Miss and Memphis, Cunningham says he is still in constant contact with several Power 5 programs, such as Oregon, LSU and Mississippi State. But as his Yellow Jackets look to clinch their first postseason berth since 2003, he is not letting anything distract him from helping his teammates achieve their ultimate goals.

"St. Martin has always been the underdog, and for the last couple of years, we've been trying to change that," Cunningham said. "We're gonna change that before we graduate, I can promise you that."

