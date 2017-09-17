Ultimate Glam: Coast hairstylist gives back to breast cancer survivor

After beating breast cancer, a Coast woman is on the receiving end of a special surprise.

Bay St. Louis resident, Laverne Harrington, was chosen as the recipient of an ultimate glam day. To Harrington's surprise, she was fitted with a custom wig, custom dress, and a photo shoot; all thanks to several Gulfport business owners.

"I just feel so good. It makes you feel so good. Even if you're scared, it just makes you feel good and beautiful inside," said Harrington.

The surprises didn't stop there. WLOX News Now reporter Caray Grace will have the full story tonight at 10.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.