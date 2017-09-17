Ultimate Glam: Coast hairstylist gives back to breast cancer survivor

This September 17th, marks what would have been Hank Williams Sr.’s 94th birthday.More >>
This September 17th, marks what would have been Hank Williams Sr.’s 94th birthday.More >>
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.More >>
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.More >>
Bozo's Seafood Market was burglarized on Thursday, and police need help finding the suspect.More >>
Bozo's Seafood Market was burglarized on Thursday, and police need help finding the suspect.More >>
After beating breast cancer, a Coast woman is on the receiving end of a special surprise.More >>
After beating breast cancer, a Coast woman is on the receiving end of a special surprise.More >>
Jeison Aristizabal was born in Colombia with cerebral palsy; shunned by many. Now he is a motivational speaker, and a CNN 2016 Hero of the Year.More >>
Jeison Aristizabal was born in Colombia with cerebral palsy; shunned by many. Now he is a motivational speaker, and a CNN 2016 Hero of the Year.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>