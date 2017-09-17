Police searching for Bozo's burglar

Bozo's Seafood Market was burglarized on Thursday, and police need help finding the suspect.

Sometime around 9:15 on Sept. 14, a man wearing a green shirt and a hat was seen on surveillance footage throwing a brick the the front glass door.

After wobbling his way through the store, the man climbed out of the door with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The incident happened about an hour after the store closed for the day. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.