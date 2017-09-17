CNN's 2016 Hero of the Year to speak in D'Iberville

Jeison Aristizabal was born in Colombia with cerebral palsy; shunned by many.

Now he is a motivational speaker, and a CNN 2016 Hero of the Year.

Aristizabal will be delivering a motivational message at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Bridge United Methodist Church in D'Iberville. It's a message of hope, and it's a message conviction and of desire beyond himself.

