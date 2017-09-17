Friends and family mourn the loss of Coast icon, Walter Blessey

State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.More >>
Sources confirm that Coast icon Walter Blessey died early Sunday morning.More >>
Shuckers pitcher Corbin Burnes named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year.More >>
A college town in Mississippi is creating a "safe site" to help people who need some sort of help after socializing.More >>
To celebrate the United States Air Force turning 70 years old, Keesler Air Force Base decided to mix in some cool nostalgia.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
