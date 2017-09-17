Friends and family mourn the loss of Coast icon, Walter Blessey - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friends and family mourn the loss of Coast icon, Walter Blessey

By Ray Price, Reporter
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Sources confirm that Coast icon Walter Blessey died early Sunday morning. 

The owner of Chateau Blessey, and a friend to many, passed away in Mobile. At this time, no details about what caused his death are known. 

Friends close to Blessey describe him as a renaissance man; someone who was genuine and made you feel good to be around. 

