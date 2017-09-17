College town sets 'safe site' tent near bars and restaurants

A college town in Mississippi is creating a "safe site" to help people who need some sort of help after socializing.

News outlets report that the Oxford Police Department started using the safe site tent Thursday on the town square.

Officers could help people find safe rides home, or could escort people to their cars. They will be in the tent from 8 p.m. until 45 minutes after bars close, Wednesday through Saturday nights.

Several bars and restaurants are within walking distance of the square, which is near the University of Mississippi campus.

Oxford police had an increased presence on the square during the 2016 fall semester.

Megan Prescott, an assistant at the police department, says the tent puts officers in an easy-to-find and well-lit area.

