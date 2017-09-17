Tracking the tropical trio: Maria one to watch, too soon to make call on US impact

Infrared satellite image of three named tropical systems in the Atlantic Sunday, September 17, 2017

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season continues to stay active as three named storms churn out over the Atlantic this week.

Jose

Hurricane Jose, which we’ve been tracking since Sep 5, will continue moving parallel to the eastern sea board and brush New England. Jose is no threat to south MS.

10 AM Advisory and forecast track for #Jose. Still no threat to south MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/4G5Mxuqw4E — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) September 17, 2017

Lee

Lee formed into a tropical storm on Saturday, Sep 16 off the coast of Africa. By Sunday Morning, Lee weakened back to a tropical depression and is expected to fizzle out over the Atlantic. Because it acquired named-storm status, it keeps the name tropical depression Lee.

Maria

But, it is Maria that everyone is paying the closest attention to as it will likely strengthen to a hurricane by the time it gets to the Lesser Antilles Monday and Tuesday – the same areas devastated by Hurricane Irma and side swiped by Jose earlier this month.

According to the official National Hurricane Center forecast track, it is expected to impact Puerto Rico by Wednesday and Thursday possibly as a major hurricane.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast track only goes out 5 days. By the end of that forecast period, Maria could be south of Haiti or north near the Bahamas by Friday.

10 AM Advisory and forecast track for #Maria. Could be a major Hurricane near Puerto Rico by Wed morning. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/yaTngyfrJ6 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) September 17, 2017

There is higher confidence in model track data within 5 days, beyond that, the data is less reliable. However, some of the long-range trends suggest Maria curves to the north before impacting the US.

It is still too early to make that call, but there is plenty of time to track Maria.

After all, we are still in the heart of hurricane season which officially ends Nov 30th.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.