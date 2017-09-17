Tracking the tropical trio: Maria one to watch, too soon to make - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tracking the tropical trio: Maria one to watch, too soon to make call on US impact

Infrared satellite image of three named tropical systems in the Atlantic Sunday, September 17, 2017 Infrared satellite image of three named tropical systems in the Atlantic Sunday, September 17, 2017
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season continues to stay active as three named storms churn out over the Atlantic this week.  

Jose
Hurricane Jose, which we’ve been tracking since Sep 5, will continue moving parallel to the eastern sea board and brush New England. Jose is no threat to south MS.

Lee
Lee formed into a tropical storm on Saturday, Sep 16 off the coast of Africa. By Sunday Morning, Lee weakened back to a tropical depression and is expected to fizzle out over the Atlantic. Because it acquired named-storm status, it keeps the name tropical depression Lee. 

Maria
But, it is Maria that everyone is paying the closest attention to as it will likely strengthen to a hurricane by the time it gets to the Lesser Antilles Monday and Tuesday – the same areas devastated by Hurricane Irma and side swiped by Jose earlier this month.

According to the official National Hurricane Center forecast track, it is expected to impact Puerto Rico by Wednesday and Thursday possibly as a major hurricane.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast track only goes out 5 days. By the end of that forecast period, Maria could be south of Haiti or north near the Bahamas by Friday.

There is higher confidence in model track data within 5 days, beyond that, the data is less reliable. However, some of the long-range trends suggest Maria curves to the north before impacting the US.

It is still too early to make that call, but there is plenty of time to track Maria.

After all, we are still in the heart of hurricane season which officially ends Nov 30th.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly