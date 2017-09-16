Man pleads guilty to murder

The man accused of hiring a hit man to murder a Stone County businessman pleaded guilty to murder on Saturday.

According to Crosby Parker, Emmett Entriken was sentenced to life after entering the plea.

In January 2015, Evelyn Garrison hired Entriken to kill her husband, Timmy Garrison. Entriken hired Jason Parks to carry out the murder. Timmy's body was found outside of a business he co-owned.

The trial for the case was set to begin Monday in Stone County.

