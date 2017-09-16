MS Songwriters Festival brings talent to the Coast

Taking the stage at Tom's Pizzeria were some singer songwriters who are barely old enough to drive. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Taking the stage at Tom's Pizzeria on Saturday were some singer/songwriters who are barely old enough to drive.

In its eighth year, the Mississippi Songwriter's festival is welcoming more and more artists, using local venues to showcase the talent.

“If you're going to grow, we have to branch out a little bit,” said Darwin Nelson who is a board member for the MS Songwriters Festival.

Lucy Rose George isn't a newcomer to the festival. Her experience not only gave her songs some exposure, they also got her a college scholarship.

“I have to hand it all to this festival...Delta State is very small. I would never have known about it. I toured the campus once, fell in love with it, got a full ride, really fell in love with it,” said George.

Last year at the festival, when Rose was a senior in high school, someone with Delta State's music program heard her play. They invited her to apply for a full ride scholarship and now the Tennessee native is in her freshman year in Cleveland, Miss.

“It's just an entire bucket full of opportunities, to perform, and see how audiences react to your songs, and the people here are so supportive,” said George.

Songstress Summerlyn Powers,16, may not have college scholarship offers yet, but the festival has presented her with some great networking opportunities.

“You're going to meet people who write lots of hits, which has helped me because I get to sit down and write with those people and hopefully write another one,” said Powers.

The festival continues Sunday with a gospel presentation at noon at Mosaic, with a grand finale to follow.

