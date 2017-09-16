12-year-old author hosts book signing

The self-published book is available for purchase on her website. (Photo source: WLOX)

While many kids were out enjoying the weather Saturday afternoon, 12-year-old Khalia McCray was drawing a crowd at the St. Martin Public Library.

Surrounded by literature from across the world, people lined the rows of the library for a signed copy of Khalia's first book, "Letters to My Loved Ones". The young author says she wrote the book not only to share her feelings, but also to inspire other kids to write.

"If you want to write your book, don't let anyone stop you," said McCray. "If you think your book can help others, I feel like you should do it."

Published the just days before her signing, Khalia says it took about three months to complete her project.

"The process was easy, I just had to pour my heart out to my family," she said.

According to her website, "Letters to My Loved Ones" includes letters, photos, and even a space for readers to jot down their own thoughts.

