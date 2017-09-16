Accident on I-10 causes delay

Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Storm Maria: it will hit Leeward Islands as a hurricane by Tuesday.More >>
While many kids were out enjoying the weather Saturday afternoon, 12-year-old Khalia McCray was drawing a crowd at the St. Martin Public Library.More >>
Abigail Buford had to test her blood sugar before she could take a walk around Jones Park for the 2017 Diabetes Walk.More >>
As more stores open in Gulfport on Highway 49, the police department is looking at ways to make the area safer.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
A missing 35-year-old Sumter County woman and her 10-day-old child are back home safely, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
