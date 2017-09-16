Accident on I-10 causes delay

An accident on I-10 just west of I-110 is causing a delay in traffic.

At this time, no details about what happened are available. Witnesses say the vehicle rolled at least twice, but they did not see a collision.

Biloxi and D'Iberville police departments are on the scene, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. WLOX News Now is working to learn more about the accident.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.