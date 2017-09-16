Accident on I-10 causes delay - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Accident on I-10 causes delay

(Photo source: viewer submitted) (Photo source: viewer submitted)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

An accident on I-10 just west of I-110 is causing a delay in traffic. 

At this time, no details about what happened are available. Witnesses say the vehicle rolled at least twice, but they did not see a collision.

Biloxi and D'Iberville police departments are on the scene, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. WLOX News Now is working to learn more about the accident. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • T.S. Maria forms, to hit Leeward Islands as a major hurricane

    T.S. Maria forms, to hit Leeward Islands as a major hurricane

    Saturday, September 16 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-09-16 22:17:08 GMT
    Tropical Storm Maria formed on Saturday and is on a path to the Leeward Islands, perhaps intensifying into a major hurricane this week.Tropical Storm Maria formed on Saturday and is on a path to the Leeward Islands, perhaps intensifying into a major hurricane this week.

    Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Storm Maria: it will hit Leeward Islands as a hurricane by Tuesday.

    More >>

    Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Storm Maria: it will hit Leeward Islands as a hurricane by Tuesday.

    More >>

  • 12-year-old author hosts book signing

    12-year-old author hosts book signing

    Saturday, September 16 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-09-16 21:47:50 GMT

    While many kids were out enjoying the weather Saturday afternoon, 12-year-old Khalia McCray was drawing a crowd at the St. Martin Public Library.  

    More >>

    While many kids were out enjoying the weather Saturday afternoon, 12-year-old Khalia McCray was drawing a crowd at the St. Martin Public Library.  

    More >>

  • Accident on I-10 causes delay

    Accident on I-10 causes delay

    Saturday, September 16 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-09-16 20:33:54 GMT
    (Photo source: viewer submitted)(Photo source: viewer submitted)
    An accident on I-10 just west of I-110 is causing a delay in traffic.  At this time, no details about what happened are available. Witnesses say the vehicle rolled at least twice, but they did not see a collision. Biloxi and D'Iberville police departments are on the scene, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. WLOX News Now is working to learn more about the accident.  Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.More >>
    An accident on I-10 just west of I-110 is causing a delay in traffic.  At this time, no details about what happened are available. Witnesses say the vehicle rolled at least twice, but they did not see a collision. Biloxi and D'Iberville police departments are on the scene, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. WLOX News Now is working to learn more about the accident.  Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly