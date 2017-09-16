T.S. Maria forms, to hit Leeward Islands as a major hurricane

Saturday's Maria forecast shows that the storm is expected to reach major hurricane strength by Wednesday with winds around 120 mph.

Maria is forecast to reach major hurricane strength as it impacts areas near the Leeward Islands.

Lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our attention is on Maria as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Maria formed on Saturday and is on a path to the Leeward Islands, perhaps intensifying into a major hurricane this week.

Here's a Saturday afternoon tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

SUMMARY: Tropical Depression Fifteen has intensified and has become Tropical Storm Maria. It's expected to become a hurricane. Meanwhile, Lee & Jose pose no Gulf threat.

Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Storm Maria: it will hit Leeward Islands as a hurricane by Tuesday.

NEW: https://t.co/DK3a83RpaN#Maria forecast to reach major hurricane strength as it hits areas near the Leeward Islands this week. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/SR6ZgJQqlJ — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 16, 2017

T.S. Maria is forecast to develop into a hurricane and is expected to hit areas near the Leeward Islands as a major category three hurricane with max winds of 120 miles per hour.

Hurricane Watches have been issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, and Montserrat. Some of these same places just got annihilated by Major Hurricanes Irma and Jose in recent weeks.

Saturday's #Maria forecast shows that the storm is expected to reach major hurricane strength by Wednesday with winds around 120 mph. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/l41xg1o4Gx — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) September 16, 2017

You may recall that Maria was was formerly known as "Tropical Depression Fifteen," "Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen," & "Invest 96L" earlier Saturday.

The WLOX Weather Team will be watching to see where Maria will end up after nearing Hispaniola late next week.

"It's too early to know if it goes to the Gulf or not," said Williams on Saturday. "But, many computer models project this system to take a turn to the north before getting into the Gulf. We will have a better idea by next week."

Jose and Lee pose no threat to the Gulf.

Click here to learn how to easily track the tropics anytime, anywhere right now in our free WLOX Weather App.

Don't forget, you can always visit our Hurricane Center or the National Hurricane Center for the latest tropics.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.