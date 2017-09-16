Diabetes Walk draws hundreds to raise awareness

Sure there's lots going on in the tropics this weekend. But, our main focus is Tropical Depression Fifteen: it will hit Leeward Islands as Hurricane Maria by Tuesday.More >>
Abigail Buford had to test her blood sugar before she could take a walk around Jones Park for the 2017 Diabetes Walk.More >>
As more stores open in Gulfport on Highway 49, the police department is looking at ways to make the area safer.More >>
Tents covered the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Near those tents were volunteers and walkers all ready to shed a light on suicide prevention. The event was called the Gulf Coast Out of the Darkness Walk. The idea is to shine a spotlight on the stresses and struggles in life that can make people consider suicide.More >>
It's a tradition that dates back to 1886. Each September, Biloxi honors firefighters for the work they do protecting the community. Saturday morning, more than a dozen fire trucks from Biloxi and several other coast cities participated in the Biloxi Firemen's Day parade. The trucks rolled from Lameuse Street to the West End Hose Co. No. 3 headquarters on Howard Avenue.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
A missing 35-year-old Sumter County woman and her 10-day-old child are back home safely, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
