Out of the darkness sheds light on suicide prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted a walk at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Tents covered the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Near those tents were volunteers and walkers all ready to shed a light on suicide prevention.

The event was called the Gulf Coast Out of the Darkness Walk. The idea is to shine a spotlight on the stresses and struggles in life that can make people consider suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention helped coordinate the walk. Funds raised from Saturday's walk go toward research, educational programs, and support mechanisms for survivors of suicide loss.

The Biloxi walk was one of dozens held across the country.

