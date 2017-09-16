Out of the darkness sheds light on suicide prevention

As more stores open in Gulfport on Highway 49, the police department is looking at ways to make the area safer.More >>
Tents covered the grounds of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Near those tents were volunteers and walkers all ready to shed a light on suicide prevention. The event was called the Gulf Coast Out of the Darkness Walk. The idea is to shine a spotlight on the stresses and struggles in life that can make people consider suicide.More >>
It's a tradition that dates back to 1886. Each September, Biloxi honors firefighters for the work they do protecting the community. Saturday morning, more than a dozen fire trucks from Biloxi and several other coast cities participated in the Biloxi Firemen's Day parade. The trucks rolled from Lameuse Street to the West End Hose Co. No. 3 headquarters on Howard Avenue.More >>
The Mental Health Association of South Mississippi works to provide resources and support for those striving for mental wellness and recovery. However, not all patients walk through the doors of MHASM.More >>
The impact of Hurricane Irma is about to hit us all. Produce prices are about to skyrocket due to the damage done to citrus and vegetable crops in Florida.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
On her son’s birthday, Lisa Nix, reflected on her son’s life and his suicide that happened over a year ago.More >>
