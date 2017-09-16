Biloxi celebrates its firemen with a parade - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi celebrates its firemen with a parade

A Biloxi ladder trucks rolls in the city's annual firemen's day parade (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) A Biloxi ladder trucks rolls in the city's annual firemen's day parade (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It's a tradition that dates back to 1886. Each September, Biloxi honors firefighters for the work they do protecting the community. Saturday morning, more than a dozen fire trucks from Biloxi and several other coast cities participated in the Biloxi Firemen's Day parade.

The trucks rolled from Lameuse Street to the West End Hose Co. No. 3 headquarters on Howard Avenue.

The parade comes at a time when Biloxi firemen are busy helping other communities impacted by recent hurricanes. Firefighters drove to Texas to volunteer with recovery efforts in hurricane stricken areas. As his crews headed toward Texas, fire chief Joe Boney said, "We're not really bringing supplies, we will go and we will stay about a week working in these disaster stricken areas helping people get their homes back livable."

