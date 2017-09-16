Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 5 Recap

Unbeaten East Central members of Region 8-4A battled Region 7-3A contender Hazelhurst in Hurley Friday night in one of the marquee games.

The first-half turned into a defensive struggle. Take a look at this hit supplied by Hornets junior Branson Davis. He cracked Julius Brown of the Indians.East Central running back Tony Brown who ranked second in the nation in rushing yards last season, broke loose on an 89-yard touchdown run...but a block in the back would nullify Brown's TD gallop.

East Central quarterback Rylee Brown launched a 55-yard pass to Brad Cumbest who made the catch. The 6-foot-6, 230 pound tight end is committed to Mississippi State. However, a fumble would stop the Hornets scoring drive...but defense was the difference. East Central would prevail 21-0 and picked up win No. 4.

George County beat Harrison Central 19 to 14. Rebels sophomore standout defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson made a number of big stops on the night, and keyed-in on Red Rebels running back Keon Moore.

Harrison Central grabbed a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Jones to Moore.

George County quarterback Jonovan Jackson connected with Jamar Jackson. He made a nice cut up field and he took it to the house, a 58-yard touchdown strike and the game was tied 7-7. It was a toe-to-toe contest and in the end, Jonovan Jackson and company would prevail by 5 points for the George County Rebels first win on the season.

Unbeaten Greene County and unbeaten Long Beach battled on the coast. Bearcats junior running back Dennis Andrews would give Long Beach a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on an explosive run into the end zone. The Greene County Wildcats scored two fourth quarter touchdowns and came up with just enough defense to beat the Bearcats 20 to 14.

Wayne County quarterback Zabryan Jackson led the War Eagles to a dominating 37-0 win on the road at Moss Point. Running back W.C. Washington used his talents to help Wayne County get under the win column for the second time this season.

Resurrection head coach Scott Sisson had to schedule tough teams, higher classification teams before Region play. The Eagles took their lumps. Would Resurrection suffer the same fate. Three of Resurrection's losses were to teams that were ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications. On Friday the Eagles battled Northlake Christian, the 2016 Class 3A State Runners-up in Louisiana.

After falling behind 2-0 on a safety...the Eagles got their passing game going behind quarterback Blake Porter. He hooked up with tight end Cade Hinman that gave Resurrection a 6-2 lead at the half and Resurrection would dominate the second half to ring up a 21-2 victory...for win No. 1 on the season.

St. Stanislaus quarterback Jakob Greer had a stellar Friday night. He completed 14 of 17 pass attempts for 181 yards, including a 23-yard TD connection to Dallas Payne. He added 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Rockachaws past Pearl River Central 35-0.

In other games: Poplarville remains unbeaten following a 33-14 decision over Heidelberg. Biloxi traveled to Northshore, Louisiana and suffered a 34-21 setback. Likewise, previously undefeated Hancock crossed the state line into Louisiana and took it on the chin, a 51-23 loss to Lakeshore.

South Jones handed Bay High a 35-7 defeat. St. Patrick took aim on a third straight win, but Sacred Heart had other ideas and beat the Fighting Irish 21-14. Perry Central defeated Vancleave in Jackson County 41-13 and Russell Christian handed Christian Collegiate Academy a 43-8 setback.

Ten teams had a bye: Gulfport, D'Iberville, Ocean Springs, Stone, Picayune, St. Martin, Pascagoula, Gautier, Pass Christian and West Harrison.

Next Friday teams get down to the nitty-gritty, opening Region play and begin the quest to crack the playoffs.

Log-on to WLOX. com for Friday Night Football Showdown game highlights and all the scores.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.