MHASM in need of donations for outreach program

Approximately 43.8 million people the United States experience some sort of mental illness each year.

On the Coast, the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi works to provide resources and support for those striving for mental wellness and recovery. However, not all patients walk through the doors of MHASM.

Through its homeless outreach program, Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness, the center has previously used grant money to aid the homeless community.

In addition to providing case management, staff members also ensure the homeless receive necessities such as bottled water and food.

"On the MS Gulf Coast, those individuals are typically living in wooded areas out of the public’s eye. However, they are often seen walking or riding the bus system to get around. Staff are able to connect with them to figure out their immediate needs and then help set longer term goals," said MHASM Executive Directo, Kay Daneault.

However, because of restrictions on how the grant money is spent, the organization will no longer be able to use funds to purchase food and water for the homeless.

In order to continue serving those in need, MHASM as asking the community for bottled water, including gallon jugs that can be refilled, and non-perishable food items.

"Things that people don't need a can opener or a way to cook are best," Daneault added.

Requested items or gift cards may be dropped off at MHASM, located at 4803 Harrison Circle in Gulfport. For questions or additional information call 228-864-6274 or email kay@msmentalhealth.org.

