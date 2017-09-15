Homeowner fatally shoots man in self-defense, chief deputy says

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that ended with a fatal shooting Thursday night. Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said it all happened at a home on Carey Byrd Rd. around 8 p.m.

Tucker said Marty Lee, 43, went to the home armed with a rifle and was “angry with the homeowner.” Tucker said it’s unclear what Lee’s intentions were “but it wasn’t anything good.”

According to Tucker, an argument broke out and Lee pointed his rifle at the homeowner.

The homeowner reportedly shot one time, killing Lee. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said Lee was shot in the abdomen.

No other shots were fired, and there were no injuries reported to the homeowner.

Tucker said it appears the shooting was in self-defense and the homeowner was not arrested or charged.

The investigation is ongoing. Tucker said the evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

