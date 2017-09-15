Gulport Police Department developing new substation

The Mental Health Associate of South Mississippi works to provide resources and support for those striving for mental wellness and recovery. However, not all patients walk through the doors of MHASM.More >>
As more stores open in Gulfport on Highway 49, the police department is looking at ways to make the area safer.More >>
The impact of Hurricane Irma is about to hit us all. Produce prices are about to skyrocket due to the damage done to citrus and vegetable crops in Florida.More >>
It’s a big event for a big ship. Saturday, the Tripoli LHA 7 will be christened at Ingalls Shipbuilding, but Friday was all about the builders and those who helped make it happen.More >>
The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that ended with a fatal shooting Thursday night.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Florida resident Greg Darby designed the floating tiki hut and recently started a business building and selling them called "Cruisin' Tikis."More >>
