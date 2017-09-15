Page 13: Roadside art gallery

Sami Awad began a life long love affair with art as a young boy growing up in his native country of Syria. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you drive down Pass Road in Gulfport, you may notice colorful paintings outside of a unique place called Dream Painters Art Gallery.

Owner Sami Awad began a life long love affair with art as a young boy growing up in his native country of Syria.

"When I was 7 years old, all my friends were playing soccer or basketball. I played with my pencil. I love drawing and painting," Awad said.

Awad moved to South Mississippi about 25 years ago, instantly falling in love with all things Coastal. He become best known for painting fish, crabs, pelicans and lighthouses. He pours himself into the subject he is painting.

"I feel like I'm in there. Any scene I do, I fell like I'm in it," Awad said. "I love color. I love nature. I love the ocean. That's what I like to do. Mostly I like bright colors," said Awad.

Dream Painters could be called a roadside art gallery, as Sami displays much of his art outside on Pass Road.

"I'm afraid sometimes I think there will be an accident. They drive and look over at the art. People ask me where's your store and I tell them look for the paintings on Pass Road....that's my place," said Awad.

Besides paintings with a coastal flavor, Awad dabbles with more traditional landscapes and even abstract art. You'll find Awad with a brush in his hand all day, everyday.

"One things keeps me alive, art. To me it's my life," said Awad.

