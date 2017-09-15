Dog shot after charging LB officer

A Long Beach police officer shot a pit bull Friday afternoon after the animal broke free from a lead and charged the officer.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell, the officer responded to an attempted burglary call at an apartment complex on Park Row Ave. around 1:15 p.m. As the officer made his way around to the back of the complex to investigate, the pit bull came after the officer.

McDowell says that the officer fended off the animal at first, but the dog came charging at him a second time and the officer fired his gun. The dog was shot in the paw, and its owners have taken it to a veterinarian for treatment.

The chief confirms that five shots were fired, and no one in the complex was in danger.

"As we do with any shooting, we'll do a shooting review board. But after I personally watched the vide, I believe the officer was justified in what he did."

