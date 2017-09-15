Mississippi pond drained to seek clues in woman's death

Witnesses say the home near the pond is the last place Wilson was seen alive. (Photo source: WLOX)

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department methodically sift through the mud of a drained lake where a woman’s body was found last month to find evidence in relation to her death. (Photo source: Jeremy Pittari / Picayune Item)

Investigators have drained a Mississippi pond where a woman was found dead.

The Picayune Item reports that an autopsy showed 43-year-old Jodi Wilson died of blunt force trauma and drowning. Her body was found Aug. 7 in a pond in Pearl River County, near the Louisiana state line.

The sheriff's department and a volunteer fire department drained the pond Wednesday and Thursday. Sheriff David Allison says investigators are sifting through the mud to look for anything that might have been used to kill the victim.

The back of a house faces the pond, and is the last place neighbors say they saw Wilson. Allison says Wilson had dinner at the home the day she disappeared.

Deputies have found items of interest, but do not believe they are of any value. Crews will return to the pond on Monday to resume the investigation.

Within this pond's mud just off Hwy 11 in PRC might be clues that link someone to Jodi Wilson's death @WLOX pic.twitter.com/malk3wUx8v — Brad Kessie (@BradWLOX) September 15, 2017

