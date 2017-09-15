Former Hancock Co. sheriff has passed away

Former Hancock County sheriff Ronnie Peterson has died at the age of 73, WLOX News Now confirmed.

Peterson served as sheriff of Hancock County for 20 years from 1980 to 2000. Peterson, who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a bailiff for Harrison County until he retired in 2011.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Edmond Fahey Funeral home in Bay St. Louis.

