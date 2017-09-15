Pascagoula High hosts annual blood drive

Pascagoula High School is hosting a blood drive with The Blood Center until 2 p.m. Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pascagoula High School is hosting a blood drive with The Blood Center until 2 p.m. Friday. The event has grown to be one of The Blood Center's largest blood drives.

The goal is to collect 250 pints of blood. If the goal is met, the high school could potentially save as many as 750 people.

“The blood drive really makes me happy seeing that our school can come together and everyone wants to donate blood to help out our community. It really shows how good of a character these students have,” said one student.

The blood drive also helps raise scholarship money for the high school.

The Blood Center supplies blood for all Singing River Health System facilities.

