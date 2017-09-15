Pascagoula High hosts annual blood drive

A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
Former Hancock County sheriff Ronnie Peterson has died at the age of 73, WLOX News Now confirmed.More >>
ESPN reports 20-year-old Wright and his 22-year-old brother, former Indiana wide receiver Camion Patrick, have been charged with one count of criminal homicide in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford on July 25. Radford was found stabbed multiple times on a street in Louisville, TN.More >>
At 90 years old, Art Albert has seen a lot, done a lot and been a lot of places.More >>
Pascagoula High School is hosting a blood drive with The Blood Center until 2 p.m. Friday. The event has grown to be one of The Blood Center's largest blood drives.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >>
