T.D. Fourteen forms, will become tropical storm - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

T.D. Fourteen forms, will become tropical storm

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Tropical Depression Fourteen formed in the east Atlantic. It will become a tropical storm later Friday. Tropical Depression Fourteen formed in the east Atlantic. It will become a tropical storm later Friday.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Here's a Friday morning tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Tropical Wave Invest 97L became Tropical Depression Fourteen as it formed in the east Atlantic overnight.

T.D. Fourteen is expected to become a tropical storm, possibly taking the name Lee, as it moves west. It will remain out to sea through the middle of next week, affecting no land, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday.

There's also Tropical Wave Invest 96L just to the west of T.D. Fourteen; 96L will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm by next week as it also moves westward.

Jose remains no threat to the Gulf as it begins a gradual northward turn near the Bahamas.

"There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region," said Williams on Friday. "But, we'll be watching 96L & T.D. Fourteen as they develop out in the Atlantic to see where they will ultimately go."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    •   
