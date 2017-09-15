T.D. Fourteen forms, will become tropical storm

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed in the east Atlantic. It will become a tropical storm later Friday.

Here's a Friday morning tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

Tropical Wave Invest 97L became Tropical Depression Fourteen as it formed in the east Atlantic overnight.

T.D. Fourteen is expected to become a tropical storm, possibly taking the name Lee, as it moves west. It will remain out to sea through the middle of next week, affecting no land, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday.

There's also Tropical Wave Invest 96L just to the west of T.D. Fourteen; 96L will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm by next week as it also moves westward.

Jose remains no threat to the Gulf as it begins a gradual northward turn near the Bahamas.

"There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region," said Williams on Friday. "But, we'll be watching 96L & T.D. Fourteen as they develop out in the Atlantic to see where they will ultimately go."

Click here to learn how to easily track the tropics anytime, anywhere right now in our free WLOX Weather App.

Don't forget, you can always visit our Hurricane Center or the National Hurricane Center for the latest tropics.

