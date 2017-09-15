NEW ON GMM: Reported explosion & stampede at London subway station

A reported explosion at a London train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people at the height of London's morning rush hour. Police now say they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. We're following the overnight developments right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected today through Tuesday. Get your full weekend forecast from Meteorologist Wesley Williams on GMM until 7 a.m.

